Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 160,203 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 161.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Brady worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,804,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. Brady Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

