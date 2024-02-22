Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,846 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vistra Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VST opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.