Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

