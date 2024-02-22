Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,022,951. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

