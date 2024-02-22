CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $43,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

