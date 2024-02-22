Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 7,074 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Southern were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

