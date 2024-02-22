Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

