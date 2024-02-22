Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

