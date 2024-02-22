Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.