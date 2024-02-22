Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $519,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $5,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

