Adeia Inc. (ADEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 26th

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,927. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.48. Adeia has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,767,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,577,000. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth $26,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $18,728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $10,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

