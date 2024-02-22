Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Ryerson updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Ryerson Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,402. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

