Sylvamo Co. (SLVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Sylvamo has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE:SLVM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,400. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sylvamo by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLVM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

