Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Williams Companies worth $158,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 627,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,782,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5,035.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 80,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 818,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,073. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 68.32%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.