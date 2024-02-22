Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $9,601,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 341.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN

Align Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $304.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.15 and a 200-day moving average of $277.33. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.