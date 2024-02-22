Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $114,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $253.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.87 and its 200-day moving average is $239.82. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

