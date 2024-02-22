True Wealth Design LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

True Wealth Design LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

