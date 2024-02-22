Stifel Financial Corp Has $150.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 970,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $150,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.09. 177,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,482. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $177.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.