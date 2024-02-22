Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Cintas worth $167,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $625.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $627.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $597.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

