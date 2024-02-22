Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $337,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $398.98 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,634,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

