Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

FLS traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 52,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $18,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

