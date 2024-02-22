PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 107,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.