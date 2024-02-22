Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.63. 4,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.18.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.