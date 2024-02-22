Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.8 million. Medifast also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MED

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 115,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. Medifast has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 57.46%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Medifast by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.