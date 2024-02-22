Renaissance Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 935.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 369,309 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock remained flat at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 292,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,461. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.26.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

