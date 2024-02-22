Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 440,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

