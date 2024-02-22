Renaissance Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.18% of Orion worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Orion by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Orion by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Orion by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Orion by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,495. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

