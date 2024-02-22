Humankind Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Best Buy by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 328.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 185,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

