Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,926 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 25,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,396. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

