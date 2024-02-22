Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $130.65 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,287 shares of company stock worth $37,043,679. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.