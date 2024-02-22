Renaissance Group LLC Buys 113 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 115.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Medpace by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 55.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,379 shares of company stock valued at $55,537,224. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $10.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $396.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,745. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.77. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $399.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.