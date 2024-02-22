Renaissance Group LLC Buys 113 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 115.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Medpace by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 55.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace
In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,379 shares of company stock valued at $55,537,224. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ MEDP traded up $10.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $396.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,745. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.77. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $399.41.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
