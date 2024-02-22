Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $901.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $814.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.62. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

