Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 533.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $534,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 42,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,577. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

