Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.32 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,737.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,667.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,465.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,800.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.