Renaissance Group LLC Sells 13,729 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Sapiens International worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,441. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

