Renaissance Group LLC Sells 333,217 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,217 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CBRE Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $91.80. 194,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,863. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

