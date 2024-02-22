Renaissance Group LLC Grows Stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 21.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

