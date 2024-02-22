Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after purchasing an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.16. 20,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,879. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

