Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 123,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,839. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.66, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

