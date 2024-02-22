Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $187.75. 15,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,973. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $190.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

