Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 155,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,811. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.