Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $12.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $394.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,887. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $403.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.89. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.