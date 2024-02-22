PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.05% of PowerSchool worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 77,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,555 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

