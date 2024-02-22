Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 39,264 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,264 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 68,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,094. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

