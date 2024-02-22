Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.44. The stock had a trading volume of 119,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,232. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

