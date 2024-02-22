iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

iA Financial Trading Down 8.7 %

iA Financial stock opened at C$85.64 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,447 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.