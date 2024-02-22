COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 23rd.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $613.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.60. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at COMPASS Pathways

In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,895,486.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,663 shares of company stock valued at $609,020. Insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 88,244 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.