Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.0 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

