ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

RNW stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

