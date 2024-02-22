DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,390 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.24% of DocuSign worth $106,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 911.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 67.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 200.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.